New weigh station to be constructed near Terrace, B.C.

TERRACE, B.C. – The Canadian government is investing $15 million to build a commercial vehicle inspection station on Hwy 16.

The new station will be located east of Terrace, B.C., near Hwy 37. The project will add lanes on Hwy 16 near the inspection station.

The station will include new technologies, including a Weigh-in-Motion system, which weighs trucks without the need for the truck to come to a stop. There will also be an automated system that will inspect trucks registered with the Weigh2GoBC program.

“Our government is investing in Canada’s economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors,” said Canada’s Minister of Transport, Marc Garneau during today’s announcement. “We are supporting projects to efficiently move goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada’s transportation networks remain competitive and efficient.”

Once completed, the new weigh station is expected to improve efficiencies for the trucking industry and improve overall transportation infrastructure.

The facility is anticipated to create 300 jobs during construction.

