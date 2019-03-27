Notley commits to increasing road network for large and oversized loads

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. – In the midst of a provincial election, NDP leader Rachel Notley is promising to spend $1.4 billion to expand road in Alberta that can handle large and oversized loads.

Currently, there is approximately 6,500 km of road that oversized and overweight loads can utilize; Notley said she plans to expand that to 10,000 km over the next six years.

Notley made the announcement today in Fort McMurray, Alta., where she also said a re-elected NDP government would build a secondary highway out of the city to ease congestion and provide another way out of the city in the event of an emergency.

Alberta’s provincial election is set for April 16.