Ontario adding 165 truck parking spots at ONroutes, building and improving rest areas

Ontario is adding 165 truck parking spots at four ONroute travel plazas, and will build 10 rest areas and upgrade another 14 along its highways.

The four ONroute sites that will get additional truck parking spaces are Trenton South, Bainsville, Cambridge North, and Cambridge South, according to a Ministry of Transportation official.

“Ontario’s government understands that rest areas are important for the hard-working truckers who ensure the safe movement of goods across the province,” said Tanya Blazina, senior media relations at the ministry.

The former commercial vehicle inspection facility has been in Gananoque on Highway 401 has been converted to a truck rest area. (Photo: Ontario Ministry of Transportation)

The ministry offers 43 rest areas with truck parking throughout the province, and 23 ONroute locations with specified truck parking spaces. The ONroute travel plazas on Highways 400 and 401 offer amenities such as food, beverages and fuel.

The province is currently implementing the largest expansion of rest area development in its history and plans are underway for future development, Blazina noted.

10 new rest areas

“As part of our plan to improve the rest area network, we are adding 10 new sites, and rehabilitating 14 existing sites [two in our East Region, two in our Northeast region, and 10 in our Northwest region],” Blazina said.

Three new rest areas have been constructed at Mulligan Lake, Turtle River on Highway 622 and the truck rest area near Sarnia along Highway 402 (Sarnia North).

Major improvements were also completed at seven rest areas with truck parking in Gananoque, Ryland, Leonard Lake, Lodge Lake, Ontario/Manitoba Border, Manitouwadge, and Argon Park.

These upgrades included new truck parking, washroom upgrades, and other site improvements.