B.C. to open parking facility, amenities for truckers in Surrey

Commercial longhaul truck drivers traveling through the Lower Mainland will soon have another safe, convenient place to stop and rest when the North Surrey truck parking facility opens March 28, just off Highway 17 (the South Fraser Perimeter Road).

The facility is about 600 metres east of the Port Mann Bridge.

The site was chosen for its proximity to major Lower Mainland truck routes. The secured site has parking for 106 commercial trucks, and includes facilities such as washrooms with showers, a sani-dump for drivers, and security measures, such as fencing, cameras and 24-hour security.

“Commercial longhaul drivers are the lifeblood of our supply chain, and it’s important they’re supported with infrastructure that allows them to do their jobs safely, efficiently and comfortably,” Rob Fleming, B.C.’s minister of transportation and infrastructure said in a news release. “The new North Surrey truck parking facility is an important addition for commercial drivers travelling to and through the Lower Mainland, as it provides another safe, secure and convenient place to stop and rest.”

“Providing adequate parking facilities for commercial drivers to rest and recharge is vital to enhance safety in B.C.’s commercial trucking industry,” said Dave Earle, president and CEO, B.C. Trucking Association. “This is a great facility that I am confident will be extensively used. I am also pleased to hear that the province is exploring additional parking options for commercial vehicles as it improves the Highway 1 corridor through the Fraser Valley.”

The province contributed $17 million to the construction, while the federal government is contributing to this project as part of a larger $109-million investment that also includes funding for the widening of the Trans-Canada Highway 1 between 216th and 264th streets.