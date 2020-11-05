OTA welcomes provincial budget’s infrastructure investments

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) is welcoming provincial infrastructure investments announced in today’s budget.

Funding was confirmed for the Bradford Bypass and the Greater Toronto Area West Corridor.

“Investment in infrastructure is a key component of economic recovery. The province continues to make smart investments in highways, roads and bridges which improve road safety and commutes, support job creation and grows the economy,” said OTA president Stephen Laskowski.

Queen’s Park (Photo: istock)

The Bradford Bypass was put on hold by the previous government, but planning and design work is now underway for the 16.2-km four-lane controlled access freeway that will connect Hwy. 400 and 404. The OTA says the project will address capacity issues, reduce congestion and improve the flow of goods. Work is set to begin as early as fall 2021.

The GTA West corridor will include a four- to six-lane 400-series highway, and feature intelligent transportation features and truck parking. OTA reports that by 2031, overall traffic on the route will exceed 300,000 vehicle trips a day.

Preliminary design work and consultations will continue over the next two years, with the Environmental Assessment expected to be completed in 2022. The planned route will be revealed next year.