Port of Montreal to get direct highway connection

MONTREAL, QC – Improved road infrastructure is coming to the area surrounding the Port of Montreal.

Federal Minister of Transport Marc Garneau announced a $45.8 million investment in road improvements for the area, aiming to improve traffic fluidity and ensure containers are continually moving from the terminals.

The new project will provide a direct link to the Port of Montreal from the highway in order to reduce traffic on Notre-Dame Street. The project will make it possible to connect a new road to the port exit, creating road link will be created between the port and the Trans-Canada highway.

Currently the intersection of Dickson and Notre-Dame at the entry to the port sees about 3,500 vehicles during rush hour, while the three container terminals generate 3,600 daily truck movements.

The government said in addition to providing a faster way to move goods in and out of the port, the project would create approximately 460 jobs during the construction phase.

“Transportation and distribution of goods are essential to our local, regional and national economies. The investment announced here today will make our transportation system stronger by addressing urgent capacity constraints at the Port of Montreal and fostering long-term prosperity for our community,” said MP Marc Miller, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

The project is part of larger investments the government is making to reduce bottlenecks on Canada’s transportation corridors and near ports and border crossings.