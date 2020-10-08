Proposed legislation would permanently allow 24-hour deliveries in Ontario

TORONTO, Ont. – Proposed legislation in Ontario would pave the way for 24-hour deliveries to businesses.

The Main Street Recovery Act, 2020, introduced by Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, Prabmeet Sarkaria, contains measures to help small businesses rebuild, reinvest and create jobs.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Ontario’s economy, and our government will always be in their corner. Through more than 100 virtual roundtables and discussions with small business owners, their employees, local leaders and economists from all over Ontario, I’ve heard directly about the extraordinary sacrifices small businesses have made to keep their employees safe, their customers confident, and their communities strong,” said Sarkaria. “Our government is standing with main street businesses, and we remain committed to their recovery and renewed success. We are determined to support them through this pandemic and beyond.”

(Photo: iStock)

The proposal, among other things, would permanently allow 24/7 deliveries to businesses including retail stores, restaurants, and distribution facilities.

The proposed legislation was welcomed by the Region of Peel, which has been piloting off-peak deliveries.

“The Region of Peel has long recognized that the regional economy is dependent on a strong goods movement system,” said Peel Goods Movement Task Force chairman Nando Iannicca. “Peel also knows that our goods movement system is facing strong growth pressures and businesses are becoming increasingly challenged with delivering goods and services to the community. This Bill, if passed, will allow for a timely and consistent movement of essential goods and supplies, assuring the people of Ontario that essential supplies will be available at their drug stores, supermarkets, and other retailers across the province when needed.”

“The passing of this Bill will be welcomed news and a big win for our local businesses, the environment and residents commuting throughout the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area,” added Caledon mayor Allan Thompson. “Our supply chain is more important than ever and this flexibility will have many positive spin-offs.”

The Region of Peel’s Off-Peak Delivery Pilot with the University of Toronto, the LCBO, Loblaw, and Walmart Canada, showed goods movements improved by 18.1%, and emissions related to congestion fell 10.6-15%.

“The Region of Peel has been a leader in recognizing the importance of supply chain innovation by piloting off-peak delivery with Retail Council of Canada members for the past 20 months. Off-peak delivery will translate into an estimated 18% increase in the movement of goods in Ontario which is crucial for retailers and restaurants as they strive to achieve efficiencies during these challenging times,” said Diane J. Brisebois, president and CEO of the Retail Council of Canada.