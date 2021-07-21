Ontario releases highways program

The Ontario government has released the 2021 Ontario Highways Program, an online resource that provides information on highway investments and projects that are planned and underway.

“This valuable information allows people to see highway projects that are being built or planned in their communities and across the province,” said Caroline Mulroney, minister of transportation.

Ontario has allocated about $2.6 billion in funding for 2021-22 to expand and repair provincial highways and bridges. (Photo: iStock)

“It also helps the construction industry by providing a multi-year outlook of planned projects to help them better prepare for the future.”

Ontario has allocated approximately $2.6 billion in funding for 2021-22 to expand and repair provincial highways and bridges​, which will also spur economic growth.

In fact, it is estimated that every $100 million invested in Ontario’s highway infrastructure will create $70 million of real provincial GDP in addition to direct and indirect economic benefits to highway users in 2021.

The Ontario Highways Program includes data on over 580 expansion and rehabilitation projects that have committed construction funding and are either underway or currently planned.

All expansion projects with construction funding are identified, while rehabilitation projects are focused on a four-year period (2021-2024).

Movement of essential goods

“Our government understands the importance of reliable, accessible transportation for the movement of essential goods and services in our northern communities,” said Greg Rickford, minister of northern development, mines, natural resources and forestry.

“A strong transportation system makes a strong economy. Today’s announcement is great news for the people and businesses who live in the North.”

The 2021 program is viewable to everyone on the Ontario Highways Program website. Beginning this year, the published program will include more detailed project information, such as the engineering status, value range, and where known, delivery model. The program will also be updated twice per year.