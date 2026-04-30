Quarterhill lands $13M Indiana weigh-in-motion contract extension

Quarterhill Inc. has secured two new agreements with the Indiana Department of Transportation to expand and maintain commercial vehicle monitoring systems across the state.

The four-year Quantity Purchase Award agreements carry a combined estimated value of US$13 million and run from May 1, 2026, through April 30, 2030.

Under the contracts, Quarterhill will provide weigh-in-motion (WIM) and virtual weigh-in-motion (VWIM) equipment, software, installation, calibration, maintenance and repair services across Indiana’s highway network.

The systems collect vehicle weight and classification data used for freight analysis, pavement and bridge planning, infrastructure management and commercial vehicle screening.

VWIM systems add image capture and real-time connectivity features intended to improve enforcement efficiency while allowing compliant trucks to move more quickly through inspection and screening processes.

“Indiana has established a proactive approach to commercial vehicle data collection and weight compliance, and these new projects will allow us to continue supporting the state’s transportation initiatives,” said Chuck Myers, CEO of Quarterhill Inc.

The agreements also give INDOT access to Quarterhill’s ITHEIA artificial intelligence-powered vehicle classification technology, which uses computer vision and machine learning to classify vehicles without traditional in-road sensors.

Quarterhill said the technology is intended to provide additional flexibility in locations where installing embedded roadway sensors would be difficult or disruptive.