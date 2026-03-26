PrePass launches first national benchmark on weigh station bypass

PrePass Safety Alliance has released what it says is the trucking industry’s first national benchmark report quantifying the impact of weigh station bypass technology.

The new report, Mile Marker 2026: The National Bypass Impact Index, aggregates verified data from across 40 states to provide fleets, regulators and policymakers with a broader view of how bypass systems affect efficiency, safety and costs.

Drawing on more than 1.16 billion bypass events, the inaugural report highlights the scale of operational gains tied to bypass adoption. Since 1997, PrePass says its system has helped fleets save about $12 billion in operating costs, 136 million driver hours and nearly 585 million gallons of fuel, while avoiding roughly 1 million metric tons of CO2 emissions.

The findings come as fleets continue to navigate a prolonged freight downturn and tightening margins, where even small efficiency gains can have a meaningful impact at scale. The report argues bypass technology has evolved from a convenience tool into a broader operational strategy.

“States have traditionally tracked their own results, but bringing those datasets together reveals larger trends and opportunities,” said Mark Doughty, president and CEO of PrePass Safety Alliance. “By combining years of regional data, we’ve created an instrument that can guide smarter decisions.”

The report also positions bypass systems as a way to support enforcement by allowing compliant carriers to keep moving while focusing inspections on higher-risk vehicles.

According to the report, each bypass delivers measurable benefits, including about seven minutes of drive time saved, half a gallon of fuel conserved and roughly $10.65 in operating costs avoided per event.

PrePass said the benchmark will be updated annually and is intended to help fleets measure their own performance against industry averages, while informing investment and policy decisions tied to infrastructure and compliance.

The organization is also highlighting the growing role of mobile bypass technology, which reduces the need for in-cab hardware and expands coverage across more locations, offering fleets more consistent opportunities to bypass inspection sites.