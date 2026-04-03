Southeastern Freight Lines celebrates 50 years at Augusta, S.C., terminal

Southeastern Freight Lines is marking 50 years of service at its Augusta, S.C.-area terminal, highlighting the growth of a facility that opened in spring 1976 with 12 dock doors and 10 employees.

The less-than-truckload carrier said its North Augusta, S.C., service center now operates with 50 dock doors and 48 associates.

(Photo: Southeastern Freight Lines)

“As we celebrate 50 years in Augusta, we’re proud of the positive impact we’ve made in our community and the strong relationships we’ve built with our customers, partners and associates,” service center manager Keith McDonald said in a release. “Our commitment to quality, reliable service has guided every mile we’ve traveled, and we look forward to continuing to invest in our community and grow together for decades to come.”

The company also recognized five long-serving employees at the terminal: customer service representative Michelle Lowe for 41 years of service; pickup and delivery driver Andy Lake for 40 years; and driver mentor Dwayne Lovett along with customer service representatives Angie Gardner and Shannon Self for 39 years each.

Southeastern said the terminal has supported community efforts in the Augusta area through its Southeastern Serves program. Recent initiatives included food deliveries through Meals on Wheels and volunteer work at NHC HealthCare North Augusta.

The Augusta service center was the eighth terminal opened by Southeastern Freight Lines after the company was founded in 1950.