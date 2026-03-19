Outpost expands logistics footprint with new sites, EV charging investment

Outpost is expanding its North American logistics footprint with the addition of five new properties and a major investment in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

The company said the expansion strengthens its network of secure trailer yards and drop zones, aimed at improving efficiency for carriers operating in congested urban markets.

Outpost’s terminal network. (Map: Outpost)

The new locations are being added in key freight corridors, increasing capacity for trailer staging, parking and short-term storage — areas that have become increasingly constrained as supply chains adapt to e-commerce demand and tighter delivery windows.

“Air cargo has airports, intermodal has rail yards, and ocean freight has ports, but trucking, which moves over 70% of U.S. freight every year, has no unified infrastructure to power the flow of goods across the country,” said Trent Cameron, Outpost co-founder and CEO.

“Outpost is changing that by building the first nationwide network of shared-use truck terminals. Through our investment in EV Realty, we’re expanding our network footprint for the immediate needs of today’s fleets while positioning Outpost as the infrastructure platform for mixed fleets in the years ahead.”

Outpost also announced plans to incorporate EV charging infrastructure across select sites, positioning its network to support the growing adoption of electric trucks.

The company said the move is intended to provide fleets with reliable access to charging in locations where space and grid access are often limited, particularly in urban and near-port environments.

Outpost’s model focuses on providing flexible, on-demand access to logistics real estate, allowing carriers to stage equipment closer to delivery points and reduce empty miles.

The latest expansion reflects growing demand for that model, as fleets look to optimize operations while navigating rising costs and infrastructure constraints.

The company did not disclose the total investment value of the expansion but said the additions will significantly increase network capacity and support future growth in both conventional and electric trucking operations.

Outpost now operates more than 30 truck terminals and drop yards across the United States, part of a $1-billion investment in trucking infrastructure.