Speedee Transport expands B.C. facility to include cold storage

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Speedee Transport has expanded its Delta, B.C. facility adding a cold storage warehouse to meet market demand in the area.

Speedee will open the new cold chain warehouse in January as the first phase of the project. The company said the location offers convenience for all its customers’ shipments as it is close to all ports.

The 12,000 sq.-ft. facility meets all CFIA and USDA certifications, with future HACCP employee training in place.

“As a third-party logistics provider, this expansion is one of our commitments and long-term investments to strengthen our partnership with our current customers, as well as reach out to new customer needs of improving their transportation efficiency,” said Speedee president Daryl Ee. “We are also investing hugely into continually upgrade technology such as back-end IT infrastructure and front-end equipment’s to ensure key shipment data are collected and reported in real time.”

The facility has a computerized temperature control system, flexible designs, and a racking system to accommodate the needs of various products and manufacturers.

“With a full range of integrated transportation and warehouse services, especially with the addition of the new cold storage, we’re ready to play a more important role in our strategic customers’ supply chain management to keep their promise of providing consistent product quality to their end-consumers,” said Ee.