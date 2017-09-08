STA submits wish list for highway upgrades

REGINA, Sask. – The Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) has submitted its wish list for infrastructure projects in the hopes the federal government recognizes the need for highway upgrades in the Prairie Province.

The requests were sent to the Canadian Trucking Alliance and meet the criteria for the $2.1 billion Trade and Transport Corridors Initiative based on the merit-based National Trade Corridors Fund, which provides funding over the course of 11 years to strengthen the country’s trade infrastructure.

“Saskatchewan Infrastructure priorities ensure the continued economic growth of our province,” said STA executive director Susan Ewart. “As trucking is the primary mode of freight transportation in North America, well maintained infrastructure and access to other markets is vital to the Saskatchewan and Canadian economies.”

Though not exhaustive, the wish list included the creation of a Saskatoon freeway, as well as the twinning of Highways 39 and 6 from Regina to Estevan.