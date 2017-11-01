World’s largest truck stop getting bigger

WALCOTT, IOWA – The world’s largest truck stop is about to get even larger, with a $10 million expansion plan moving forward.

Iowa 80 Truckstop will add 23,000 square feet to its 100,000 square foot main building in a three-phase process.

Phase one includes infrastructure upgrades to drainage, transformers, and a new fiber optic network. The second extends the building to the west toward new gas islands, which were installed last year. This will include the food court shifting to this new area and will incorporate additional food concepts to offer a total of 10 restaurant options.

Also during phase two, the convenience store will be expanded, a semi-tractor and antique trucks will be added to the main entry, and merchandise areas will be upgraded.

“The new entry is going to be really beautiful and welcoming,” said Delia Moon Meier, senior vice-president of Iowa 80 Truckstop.

The final phase will add a boulevard that leads drivers to the diesel islands, truck service center, Truckomat truck wash, and parking areas, which will be reconfigured to pull-in, pull-out spaces for better organized traffic flow.

“We will have an extra wide roadway with curbs, lighting and signage,” said Meier. “There will even be a beautiful new arch welcoming drivers into the truck entrance. We really want this to have a Main Street USA feel.”

The truck stop will remain open during construction with all services and amenities available.

“We know drivers depend on us, so we will do whatever it takes to provide the products and services they need,” said Meier.

The expansion is expected to be complete by the end of 2018.

