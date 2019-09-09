Alberta Truck Convoy raises $26K for Special Olympics

CALGARY, Alta. – The 2019 Truck Convoy for Special Olympics rolled through Calgary, Alta., this past weekend, raising $26,000 for the cause.

Ken Huff, operations manager for Rosenau Transport, which hosts the event each year, said the convoy was a record-breaker in Alberta.

“There were 83 trucks in the convoy, the largest ever in Calgary,” Huff said. “With escort vehicles from law enforcement, we were well over 100.”



Tri-Line Carriers had the most truck in the convoy, with 24, while Rosenau entered eight. The most money raised by a single driver was $1,050 by Chris Foster from Berry and Smith Trucking.

Since 2001, more than 15,000 trucks have traveled over 10,000 km to raise money for Canada’s Special Olympics athletes.

Now in its 18th year, the event will benefit 1,700 athletes in Calgary, with funds raised going toward sports and programs in the area.

The convoy departed Rosenau’s Calgary terminal at 10 a.m. Sept. 7, with drivers convoying for 44.6 km, concluding just outside Okotoks, south of the city.

A barbecue was held at the terminal following the convoy, which included live entertainment and demo from City Wide Towing picking a bus up off a car.



Drivers taking part in the convoy paid a $100 registration fee, and those who raised more than $500 received a Truck Convoy pocket knife, and over $1,000 raised got them a Truck Convoy belt buckle.

The effort is a collaboration between the trucking community and law enforcement. Last year’s convoy raised $25,000 for the cause.

