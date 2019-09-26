Women with Drive ‘hits the road’ with three stops in Western Canada

REGINA, Sask. – With the success of its Ontario and Alberta events, Women with Drive is “hitting the road,” and expanding into other parts of the country, including an upcoming stop in Saskatchewan.

“Getting more women into trucking and logistics remains an important business issue for fleets across the country,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “Along with our partners, we will continue to showcase the great contributions women are making and raise awareness on the numerous career opportunities available.”

The upcoming Women with Drive Hits the Road event in Regina, Sask. is a partnership between the Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) and Trucking HR Canada, featuring female industry leaders who will address how the industry can increase women’s contributions to trucking and logistics.

In addition to Splinter, speakers during the event will include Heather Day, president of C.S. Day Transport, a third-generation family-run business out of Regina. Also speaking will be Erin Diehl, owner of Biggar, Sask.-based D&E Transport, and owner of Intentional You Coaching and Consulting Jennifer Ehrmantraut.

“As the only provincial association with female leadership in the country, Women with Drive is a critical initiative in the STA’s eyes,” said Susan Ewart, executive director of the STA. “Workplaces need women, the trucking industry needs women – who better to usher in these initiatives than fellow women? The STA has put in the work of highlighting women in our industry, invited women to serve on the board and supporting all female driven initiatives in trucking. We are very excited to have this event in our jurisdiction.”

Other stops for Women with Driver Hits the Road include St-Bruno, Que., Oct. 10, Winnipeg, Man. Nov. 13, Surrey, B.C., Nov. 14, Toronto, Ont., Nov. 26, and Ottawa, Ont., Dec. 3.

The Regina event is Oct. 24 at the Saskatchewan Science Center in Regina and starts at 5:30 p.m. To register, visit https://sasktrucking.com/sta-events/women-with-drive.

