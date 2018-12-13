Canada Cartage helps launch connected vehicle tech group

HAMILTON, Ont. – Canada Cartage has announced it is part of a group launching the Centre for Integrated Transportation and Mobility (CITM) to help Ontario companies develop connected vehicles and mobility technologies.

The $10.5-million center is a public-private partnership between Canada Cartage and other companies, including Nokia Canada, Geotab, IMB Canada, and the City of Hamilton, and is part of Ontario’s Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network (AVIN).

CITM will provide business and technical advisory services and resources to Ontario-based startups and small and medium sized businesses.

“The goal is to accelerate the development of connected, multi-modal and integrated mobility technology solutions and business models. This will be good for the province, and good for the transportation industry,” says Andrew Cree, chief information officer at Canada Cartage.

“Canada Cartage is very excited to be partnering with Innovation Factory on this initiative,” adds David Zavitz, chief administrative officer. “The work being done by Centre for Integrated Transportation and Mobility will help our cities in dealing with current gridlock and future growth.”