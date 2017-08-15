Canadian fleets honored by PeopleNet, TMW Systems

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Several Canadian fleets were recognized as innovators by PeopleNet and TMW Systems, at their joint in.sight user conference.

PeopleNet recognized Vitesse Transport, which has developed three systems that leverage PeopleNet technology, to improve visibility into asset utilization and revenue per mile and to simplify the in-cab communication process between dispatchers and drivers, PeopleNet announced. It says each of those systems has resulted in revenue gains of more than $175,000 in the past year for Vitesse.

TMW, for its part, honored Traffix in the asset-lite/brokerage category. It integrated TMW’s TruckMate software to its maximum potential and has provided useful feedback in the development of TruckMate 2017, the company said.

In the less-than-load/intermodal/specialty category, Armour Transportation Systems was recognized for using TMW’s ConnectedDock app to give operations and customer service teams full visibility of LTL freight moving through its system. It also implemented TruckMate to automate its billing process to reduce overhead and provide accurate, timely billing.

And in the business intelligence category, Trimac Transportation Services was recognized for using TMW Data Warehousing to provide executives with robust dashboards and key performance indicators, allowing visibility anytime from anywhere into important data from other parts of Trimac’s business, TMW reported.