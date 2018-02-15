Celadon Group releases enhanced tracking platform

INDIANAPOLIS, IND – Celadon Group is calling on users of its load-tracking platform CelaTrac to test its latest update.

The online real time shipment-tracking platform began open beta-testing this week as it introduced enhancements including mobile optimization, the ability to track load locations on a map, and a more robust method of filtering and visualizing load data based on their status.

While the software was originally introduced in 1998, this upgrade replaces all the old functionality, creating an entirely new user experience, Celadon says.

“These technological enhancements provide a new level of simplicity and ease of use while providing robust load tracking and shipment detail,” said Brett Terchila, Celadon’s senior vice president of customer service. “The mobile feature allows customers to be just seconds away from real-time updates any time of day.”

A redesigned corporate website was unveiled with the tracking software and app to better align the company’s technological focus and make mobile browsing easier.

Celadon President and CEO Jon Russell says the enhancements are part of a “back-to-basics” plan for the company which has been experiencing problems in the last 12 months.

Shortly after Wall Street research group Prescience Point released a report shorting Celadon stock and accusing the company of fraud in April 2017, the trucking company announced an operating loss of US$10 million for the first quarter of 2017. Prescience Point doubled-down on their recommendations releasing a second report Dec. 21, 2017 that called the company’s stock a bad bet.

Meanwhile Celadon has been undertaking efforts at debt restructuring – including the sale of their flatbed division and all its assets to PS Logistics – and a shuffle of their upper management amid an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that was launched in October 2017.

Auditors for the group withdrew reports in May after being relieved of their duties and Celadon applied for and was granted an extension for their quarterly and annual SEC until May 2, 2018.

Customers currently using the platform can opt in to the upgraded CelaTrac beta through their existing account on www2.celadontrucking.com.