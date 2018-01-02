Chinese firm buys Trucker Path

BEIJING, China – Chinese firm Renren has announced it has agreed to buy 100% of Trucker Path, a social platform for the trucking industry in the U.S. and Canada.

Renren operates a social networking service and internet finance business in China. Trucker Path provides crowd-sourced information on truck parking availability in the U.S. and Canada, as well as load-matching services.

The app has more than 600,000 monthly active users, covering more than 33% of all U.S.-based longhaul truck drivers, the company reports.

“Currently, the two major emerging technology areas are artificial intelligence and blockchain,” said Joseph Chen, chairman and CEO of Renren. “With the acquisition of the Trucker Path social platform and the Truckloads freight marketplace, the company will be well-positioned technologically to drive innovation within this important industry.”

Renren says it plans to continue seeking intelligent transportation and autonomous vehicle opportunities. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.