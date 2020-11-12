Daimler establishes new global connectivity group

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Trucks AG has launched a global connectivity services group (CSG) to develop new vehicle connectivity solutions and digital services for customers around the world.

It will be based at Daimler Trucks North America’s (DTNA) Portland, Ore., headquarters, and headed by Sanjiv Khurana, who is currently head of digital vehicle solutions at DTNA.

“Connectivity has proven to be a huge asset to improving our customers’ profitability around the world,” said Khurana. “Daimler has led the industry in developing these solutions and the formation of CSG positions us to continue to help our customers maximize the profitability that can be achieved through data-driven insights.”

Sanjiv Khurana, head of the Connectivity Services Group, Daimler Trucks (Photo: DTNA)

The group will partner with in-vehicle Internet of Things technology providers, and will encompass Platform Science’s mobile device management solution and remote platform management (RPM) beginning next year. RPM will allow customers to deploy and manage mobile device and app solutions to fit their mixed fleet needs.

“Connectivity has already transformed trucking and logistics, but Daimler is committed to pushing the technology even further,” Khurana said. “Our team will drive in-house innovation and deployment faster than ever, seek out and build upon industry relationships and turn the knowledge gained from data into actionable insights to directly benefit vehicle operations, fleet productivity and the driver experience.”