Isaac looks to expand in U.S. market

Isaac Instruments has added three transportation veterans to its board of directors, while eyeing growth in the U.S. market with the opening of a Cleveland, Ohio, office.

The company says 40% of large Canadian fleets use its products and it wants to expand its presence south of the border.

Jacques DeLarochelliere of Isaac Instruments.

Bill Vitti, David Mook and Matt Ruth have joined its board of directors, to help oversee its growth.

“We have called in experts to support Isaac’s U.S. expansion and continued rapid market growth. We will benefit the invaluable insights of Bill Vitti, who brings over 25 years of logistics and FreightTech experience, several being in key leadership roles at market leaders such as truckstop.com, Swift Transportation and Cargomatic, to his new position on our board of directors; David Mook, also now on our board of directors, and former COO of TMW Systems; and Matt Ruth, former senior vice-president of professional services at TMW and now TMS integration director for Isaac,” said co-founder and president Jacques DeLarochellière.