Phillips Connect Technologies buys IoT partner

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. – Phillips Connect Technologies (PCT) has announced its acquisition of Connected Holdings, an Internet of Things intelligent services provider.

PCT is working to develop intelligent trailers that will integrate info on component health, early fault notifications, and predictive analytics into simple to use online applications. It will be launching its TrailerNet, ChassisNet, and ContainerNet platforms at this year’s American Trucking Associations Technology & Maintenance Council meetings in March.

Connected Holdings has worked with PTC over the past year to develop the TrailerNet family of trailer telematics products.

“The synergies that these businesses create with the acquisition are unlike anything I’ve witnessed in my career,” said Bill Ellis, managing director of Phillips Connect Technologies. “We tapped into Phillips’ 91 years in the trucking business with its sterling reputation, and worked alongside our fleet customers to create something truly game-changing. By integrating the Connected Holdings’ team of industrial IoT engineering experts into our PCT business, the sky is the limit for bringing transformational improvements to transportation.”

“When we originally learned about what PCT had been developing, we knew they were onto something big – and with a completely different product roadmap than any other telematics company had ever considered,” said Eric Collins, co-founder of Connected Holdings. “We are continually amazed to see firsthand the market share and strong fleet relationships that Phillips has maintained for decades. We understand that this only comes from building excellent quality products and providing consistent solutions to their customers. We’re very proud to be joining such a great team to develop and deliver our IoT innovations to the global transportation markets.”