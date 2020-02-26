Allison Transmission connects through Geotab Marketplace

Allison Connected Services now available as an Add-In on the Geotab Marketplace

Allison Transmission has come to the Geotab Marketplace. Allison Connected Services offers insights on diagnostic and maintenance information such as oil and filter life, clutch health and transmission information for fourth and fifth-generation Allison transmissions.

Going one step further, drivers will receive recommendations from Allison Transmission on the appropriate next steps to address maintenance requirements, including guidance to the nearest Allison dealer to have maintenance items addressed quickly and efficiently.

“We are proud to launch our partnership with Geotab as part of an ongoing journey to provide fleets with actionable information to support their fourth and fifth-generation Allison transmissions back to model year 2006,” said Branden Harbin, Allison Transmission Managing Director, Global Marketing. “With a shared commitment to powering the global connected vehicle ecosystem by giving customers the insights they need to manage their fleets, we are able to better equip our customers with tools that ultimately help lead to increased productivity, safety and performance in the trucking industry and beyond.”

Allison Connected Services currently supports 1000 Series, 2000 Series, 3000 Series, 4000 Series and H40/50 EP utilizing 4th Generation Controls software from 2009 through 2017 and currently available Allison 5th Generation Controls software.

“As a leading OEM, integration with Allison allows Geotab to provide a more comprehensive offering to medium- and heavy-duty commercial fleets through a world-class partner,” says Scott Sutarik, Geotab’s VP, Commercial Vehicle Solutions. “With a solution that eliminates the need for separate apps and web pages when viewing Allison data, together we are delivering the kind of trusted, best-in-class fleet management products and services our customers have come to expect.”

To learn more about the Geotab and Allison Connected Services visit: https://marketplace.geotab.com/solutions/allison-transmission/.