Ancra tracks on a roll

Ancra’s Retract-a-Roll 4 is a pneumatic roller track that brings aircraft technology into trailers.

Using a truck’s existing air supply, the roller tracks are powered by pneumatics, and convert back to a smooth trailer floor for general freight, the company says. If someone fails to lower the rollers, a backup safety control valve automatically lowers them when vehicle brakes are released.

The heavy-duty top plate features a dual skate wheel design, while the 11-gauge stamped and interlocking steel top plates are galvanized to fight corrosion.

A standard five-lane system also includes just 40 screws, in contrast to the 220 screws found in other systems, Ancra notes. And the dual skate wheel design leaves smaller openings in the top plate to help block debris from entering and puncturing the air bag.

The Retract-a-Roll systems can also be retrofitted into existing trailers, the company adds.