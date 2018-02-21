An app for that trouble code

Diesel Laptops has introduced a free app to access more than 40,000 diagnostic trouble codes for commercial trucks, building on the database available through truckfaultcodes.com.

The app allows searches by manufacturer, model, and code number, while each code will offer information on related components and a list of probable causes for the trouble.

Every major engine and electronic transmission manufacturer is said to be covered, and repair information even includes all known cab controllers, antilock braking systems, and other sub systems.

Search Google Play or Apple iTunes for “truck fault codes”.