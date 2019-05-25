AutoTarp aims to alleviate driver injury

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Valid Manufacturing has released its AutoTarp System, revealing the new product today during the Canada North Resources Expo in Prince George, B.C.

With the primary goal of reducing workplace injuries sustained by drivers while tarping bulk-hauler chip trucks, the product meets Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement standards by not adding height, length, or width to the trailer.

The AutoTarp uses a patented linkage system that is embedded within the trailer and arches 50 inches above the cap of the trailer when opening and closing. When closing, gravity brings the swing arm down on the load and can be tightened accordingly. A 3,000-lb electric actuator powers each arm.

A full, two-arm system weighs approximately 550 lb per trailer.

With button controls, drivers keep their boots on the ground during tarping, avoiding falls, stumbles, and other injuries.

A prototype of the AutoTarp came out last September, with field testing being done with DCT Chambers Trucking since March.

Valid, located in Salmon Arm, B.C., is now taking orders for the AutoTarp for delivery this September.

