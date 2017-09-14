Azuga unveils new ELD solution

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Azuga had introduced its new electronic logging device (ELD) solution, Azuga eLogs.

With less than 100 days left before the mandate goes into effect, the Azuga eLogs solution provides commercial vehicles with ELD technology that will be easy to install in fleets of any size before the final deadline on December 18, 2017 in order to avoid citations and costly fines.

“In less than 100 days, both large enterprises and small businesses with commercial fleets will have to be in full compliance. Finding a one-step solution that is easy to use and is comprehensive spanning GPS fleet tracking, asset tracking and driver-friendly apps can be a daunting task,” said Ananth Rani, co-founder and CEO of Azuga. “The Azuga eLogs solution not only helps our customers meet requirements, but is also designed with a clear and easy-to-navigate interface for both drivers and office administrators, truly streamlining hours of service reporting.”

To learn more about visit www.azuga.com/e-logs/.