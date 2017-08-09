Bendix introduces new spin-on air dryer cartridge

ELYRIA, Ohio – Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems has created the Bendix GC Spin-On Air Dryer Cartridge, a spin-on style air dryer cartridge using recycled desiccant for the aftermarket.

The GC, Bendix can provide original equipment manufacturer performance with a replacement cartridge priced for aftermarket customers. Designed and built by Bendix, the GC – the letters stand for “Green Cartridge” – will be available on August 20, 2017, through standard authorized Bendix aftermarket distribution channel partners.

“Bendix understands the value of listening to customers to provide the best solutions. It’s been a part of how we do business for more than 85 years,” said Richard Nagel, Bendix director of marketing and customer solutions, Air Charging. “We’ve heard from many fleets and owner-operators who work hard to maintain their trucks for long-term life cycles, as well as customers who are second and third owners of used trucks – and one of the things they’ve told us is that they really want an aftermarket spin-on cartridge that delivers genuine Bendix reliability.”

The new product can be used on any North American air dryer that calls for a standard 39mm, right-hand thread spin-on dryer cartridge, although Nagel noted it is not suitable for applications requiring an oil-coalescing filter.

Bendix estimates that in a typical year, more than 500,000 commercial vehicle air dryer spin-on cartridges are thrown out across North America. The Bendix GC can help reduce the amount of material sent to landfills, and cut down on the environmental impact of manufacturing new desiccant and dryer cartridges. Additionally, the GC is sold as service-new with no core charge, in line with Bendix’s long-term goal of diverting their spin-on cartridges from landfill disposal.

“There’s a reason the GC was designed with a bright green shell that stands out from the widely recognized Bendix blue,” Nagel said. “Sustainability and environmental responsibility are among our core company values, and we’re always aiming for positive change both inside and outside our facilities.”

For more information about Bendix air management systems and technologies, call 1-800-AIR-BRAKE (1-800-247-2725) or visit www.bendix.com or safertrucks.com/solutions.