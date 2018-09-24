BigRoad app offers personalized touch

BigRoad Freight is now offering users access to personalized load boards, load searching and truck posting within the BigRoad app.

The new load board – dubbed BigRoad Freight 2.0 — includes a curated list of the top 10 loads, personalized to each driver based on their unique criteria including vehicle type, weight, and available hours of service, says BigRoad, a Fleet Complete company.

The offering works within the BigRoad Mobile app available through Apple and Android devices, and can be paired with BigRoad’s Dashlink to comply with the U.S. electronic logging device mandate.