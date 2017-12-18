Blackberry Radar now available to Pana-Pacific customers

WATERLOO, Ont. – Blackberry Ltd. has partnered with Pana-Pacific to offer its asset tracking solution to more than 2,800 commercial dealers across North America.

During the announcement, Philip Poulidis, senior vice-president and general manager of Blackberry Radar, said that although he believes his company is offering a “great product,” it means nothing if it is not properly distributed.

In addition to the U.S., Pana-Pacific has several dealers in Canada, including 152 in Ontario, 80 in B.C., 66 in Alberta, 24 in Saskatchewan, and 15 in Manitoba.

Blackberry Radar is a data-driven, asset-tracking solution that provides near real-time information, such as vehicle location, route, mileage, temperature, humidity, door status, and cargo load status of mobile fleet assets on a single online dashboard.

“Blackberry Radar collects up to 100 times more data than conventional GPS based track-and-trace solutions,” said Poulidis. “All data is stored securely on a platform which maintains the privacy of the user’s and customer’s information at all times.”

Poulidis said each device is virtually maintenance-free and can be installed in minutes, which gives owners instant access to a cloud-based information dashboard 24/7.

“BlackBerry Radar allows fleet managers and equipment owners to make smarter decisions for their business, saving time, money, and resources,” said Poulidis. “We’re excited to partner with forward-thinking companies, like Pana-Pacific, who realize the value that technology and actionable data can provide to the transportation and logistics industry.”

John Trenberth, CEO of Pana-Pacific, said his company strives to offer unique products and programs that exceed the needs and expectations of their commercial vehicle customers.

“We decided to add BlackBerry Radar to our portfolio because we believe the near-real-time information it provides will empower our customers to make better business decisions and improve the overall performance of their transportation operations,” Trenberth said.

“As part of the agreement, Pana-Pacific customers will have access to Radar M, which is the comprehensive feature-rich version,” added Poulidis, “as well as the recently released Radar L edition, which includes a lower price point and reduced features and is designed for rapid installation on flatbeds, chassis, containers, heavy machinery and other valuable transportation or non-powered assets.”

For more on the BlackBerry Radar, visit www.blackberry.com/radar, and for information about Pana-Pacific, visit www.panapacific.com.