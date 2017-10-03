Bridgestone announces new ultra wide base tires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ― Bridgestone Americas today announced the launch of two new ultra wide base tires, the Greatec M835A Ecopia tire for the drive position and the Greatec R197 Ecopia tire for the trailer position.

Designed for use on tandem-axle applications in long haul service, the new Greatec ultra wide base Ecopia tires are built for better fuel efficiency and deliver up to 20% longer wear life than the previous generation offering. In addition, the trailer tire delivers 6% better rolling resistance than the previous tire.

“Our new offerings in the ultra wide base tire category cater to the growing need of long haul fleets to increase freight loads at a higher weight level,” said Eric Higgs, vice-president of commercial marketing, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “The new Greatec tires are designed to maximize performance and fuel efficiency available at the same cost as the previous generation. When paired with a Bandag retread, our newest Greatec tires can help reduce the total cost of tire ownership significantly.”

The Greatec M835A Ecopia tire and the Greatec R197 Ecopia tire are built with advanced technology including:

High rigidity tread pattern for long tread life, overall even wear and low rolling resistance;

Optimized shoulder design for even wear balance across the tire footprint;

NanoPro-TechTM compound to limit energy loss for improved rolling resistance;

Fuel Saver Sidewall to absorb excess energy and help conserve fuel, both when new and retreaded;

Patented Waved Belt Design to reduce casing growth and maintain a stable footprint;

Patented Turn-In Ply design to reduce ply-end stress; and

Stone Rejector Platforms to combat capture and retention of casing-damaging stones

The Greatec M835A Ecopia tire and the Greatec R197 Ecopia tire are available in size 445/50R22.5.

For more information, visit: www.commercial.bridgestone.com