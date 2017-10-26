Carrier Transicold introduces new engineless refrigeration unit

ATHENS, Ga. — Carrier Transicold’s sleek new model 35X direct-drive unit provides refrigeration for perishable and frozen cargoes for small- to medium-sized box trucks and large delivery vans.

“With an attractive modern exterior design, the 35X unit expands our direct-drive product line, offering excellent fresh and frozen protection for cargo vans and box trucks in the 12- to 14-foot range,” said Scott Parker, product manager, truck products, Carrier Transicold. “Direct-drive units in Carrier Transicold’s X-series are engineless, vehicle-powered systems, providing an economical alternative to diesel-powered units. They also can help fleets reduce their environmental impact since there is no additional fuel consumption or related emissions from a dedicated refrigeration unit engine.”

The 35X unit provides refrigeration capacity of 10,500 BTUs at 35 degrees Fahrenheit (100 F ambient). As with other units in the series – the 20X, 40X and 50X – the 35X includes an exterior-mounted condenser unit, a compressor that mounts to the truck engine and a narrow-profile SlimLine evaporator that fits tightly to the ceiling of the cargo area, helping to maximize cargo space. As a split system, the 35X unit provides flexible mounting options for the condenser, either to the nose of a box truck or roof of a van.

For more information, turn to the experts in Carrier Transicold’s North America dealer network.