CarriersEdge adds distracted driving course to its roster

MARKHAM, Ont. — CarriersEdge has added a new distracted driving course.

The new CarriersEdge course helps drivers understand the dangers distractions pose, and gives them practical strategies for minimizing whatever might take their attention away from driving.

“This is a course fleets and drivers have been asking for, because they know what a growing problem distracted driving is for all motorists,” said Jane Jazrawy, co-founder and chief executive officer of CarriersEdge. “The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says distraction was the cause of roughly 10 percent of motor-vehicle fatalities, and between 16 percent and 18 percent of injuries per year, between 2010 and 2016.

“By providing specific, useful information in a format that makes it easy to understand and remember, this course can help drivers learn how to reduce distractions, and help fleet managers and their drivers toward their goal of making every trip a safe one.”

While much of the discussion about distracted driving has been about electronic devices, Jazrawy said distractions run the gamut from an insect flying around the cab to emotional stress.

“When people are feeling rushed, fatigued or upset, or even merely complacent about the task of driving, they are more likely to be distracted,” she said. “With that distraction, risky behaviors such as failing to stop at intersections, speeding and lane departures can result, leading to near-misses and collisions.”

Avoiding the dangers of distracted driving starts even before the truck is put in gear, Jazrawy said.

“Preparing the driving environment, including the technology drivers use during their day, and getting in the right frame of mind can be an immense help in avoiding distraction,” she said. Drivers also learn the signs that distractions may be taking over and that it’s time to take a break or stop for the day, before an incident occurs.

The course’s interactive features allow drivers to test their own ability to focus on multiple pieces of information during the course, to demonstrate cognitive workload and how it affects reaction time and accuracy. As with all CarriersEdge courses, it provides multiple opportunities for participants to answer questions and get immediate feedback on how well they understand and are retaining the material.

Interested parties can learn more or sign up for a free trial of the main CarriersEdge system on its website carriersedge.com. They can try the course directly by contacting support@carriersedge.com or 905-530-2430. CarriersEdge offers monthly subscription pricing with unlimited use of its courses for a fixed rate.