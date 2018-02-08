CarriersEdge adds Spanish course

CarriersEdge has expanded its vehicle inspection training course, now offering all 10 modules in Spanish. The material is available for drivers of straight trucks and tractor-trailers, offering lessons and tests in proper inspections and reporting.

Information in the course was gathered from industry experts, the Commercial Vehicles Safety Alliance (CVSA), and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), CarriersEdge notes. Related topics cover everything from how to identify a defect to the safety procedures to be followed during inspections.

Other Spanish courses from the training provider cover defensive driver and hours of service. CarriersEdge has a library of more than 70 courses on safety and regulatory topics overall, from load securement to handling hazardous materials.