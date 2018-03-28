CITT offers negotiation course

Negotiation Strategies for Supply Chain Professionals is the latest course to be offered through CITT, and will be included in the spring semester that begins May 7.

Developed by Warren Sarafinchan, a regular presenter for the organization, the course can be taken as a standalone offering or as part of the program to secure a CITT-Certified Logistics Professional (CCLP) designation.

“There are specific, proven things you can do to gain the advantage in a negotiation and create new value for your company,” he said. “Whether you are sitting across the table from a potential customer or supplier, having the conversation over phone or by email, or participating in a formal RFP process. Those who have never had formal training in negotiation strategy might be surprised by the variety of tools they can leverage and techniques they can master.”

The first session runs from May 7 to July 27.