Continental unveils instrument line-up

Continental’s new line of front-mountable round instruments, the VDO SingleViu, features a dual input that supports analog signals as well as digital CAN bus connections.

Providing all of the functions found in the VDO WWG, ViewLine, and CANcockpit instrument lines, they are suited for heavy-duty trucks, buses, and off-highway equipment, the company says.

There are 74 variations for Original Equipment, retrofits, or service replacements. And with one display per device the gauge has a user interface via an LCD display on the speedometers and tachometers.

The SingleViu line includes 52-mm gauges for temperature, fuel, pressure, tachometer, DEF/AdBlue, voltage and current indicators, and an hour meter. Speedometers and tachometers are also offered in 80/85-mm and 100-mm.

They feature a 240-degree display angle, background illumination for dial and display in all RGB colors, and bezels in a variety of shapes, materials, and colors. An anti-reflective coating is applied to help maximize readability. The 80/85- and 100-mm gauges include internal push buttons that can control the additional information displayed in the operating menu. Up to five telltales can be added to the dial face.

Each model can be configured with the push of a button or using the SingleViu ConfigTool, and they also include an MX150 vehicle plug connection.

The gauges themselves are protected by double-glazed and shock-resistant mineral gas, and feature flame-resistant housings.