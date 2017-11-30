Cummins’ B and C series engines meets new emissions standards

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Cummins Inc. says that it will meet the new emissions standards with mechanical and electronic B and C Series engines for off-highway applications.

The company made the announcement March 19 at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2002 in Las Vegas.

Cummins says equipment manufacturers now have a number of mechanical or electronic options when specifying the B and C Series engines and a product range that covers 60 to 340 horsepower (hp).

“For each engine, we have optimized performance, emissions and cost by asking the right questions and selecting the right technologies. We involved engineers, equipment manufacturers, suppliers and service technicians in every step of the process, to optimize engine performance and provide the best value for our customers. By offering both mechanical and electronic engines at this emissions level, we minimize integration work while providing the best possible performance and portfolio of options to equipment manufacturers,” said Mark Yragui, vice president – industrial business at Cummins.

Cummins mechanical and electronic B and C Series engines ready for Tier 2 standards include:

B Series (60-185 hp)

Compact by design, the B3.3 footprint fits easily into equipment, with access to all maintenance points from either the left or right side. The parent bore block is can be rebuilt, and mechanical fuel injection delivers low fuel consumption as well as low emissions.

B Series cont. (60-185 hp)

The four-cylinder B3.9 shares a technology platform with Cummins six-cylinder B5.9 – the most popular Cummins engine. The Holset turbocharger optimizes engine breathing across the engine speed range to provide robust power for agriculture and construction applications.

Similar to the B3.9, but with a longer piston stroke, the increased-displacement B4.5 provides additional low-end torque and is available in either turbocharged or naturally aspirated ratings. The B4.5 is identical to the B3.9 externally, making it simple for equipment manufacturers to design their complete product line with the B Series.

More than three million B5.9 engines are in operation. The unitized block design of this six-cylinder power plant means there are 40 percent fewer parts than traditional diesels.

C Series (185-260 hp)

Characterized by an exceptionally high power-to-weight ratio, the C8.3 has become the workhorse of the construction industry.

Quantum System Engines

Cummins is extending its proven Quantum System to cover four-cylinder and six-cylinder models from 110 to 275 hp. Cummins Quantum System uses proprietary electronic controls to manage everything from fuel delivery and power curve shaping to protection features and data management. All are designed to work with a common set of application and diagnostic software, to simplify engineering installation as well as servicing.

QSB (110-130 hp)

The four-cylinder QSB is virtually identical to the six-cylinder QSB in electronic features, power cylinder technology, parent bore cylinder block, fuel injection and piston design. The 110-hp version of the QSB combines increased displacement with a cost-effective fuel pump to achieve excellent performance. The 120- to 130-hp engines feature charge air cooling for increased power output.

QSB (130-275 hp)

The QSB is an in line six-cylinder design, with full-authority electronic controls. It is available in 12-valve or 24-valve configurations. The 12-valve version features ratings from 130 to 185 hp. The free-breathing design of the 24-valve QSB delivers power from 160 to 275 hp. It features vertically centered fuel injection and a symmetrical cylinder bowl for low-end torque-reducing emissions while increasing fuel efficiency.

QSC (240-340 hp)

A patented fuel system delivers fuel at constant pressures, regardless of engine speed. Higher injection pressures, together with a free-breathing 24-valve design, mean more complete combustion.