Cummins Connected Diagnostics now available to Zonar customers

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Zonar and Cummins revealed today Cummins Connected Diagnostics is now available to customers using Zonar’s smart fleet management solution.

By obtaining data through Zonar’s V3TM telematics control unit, Cummins Connected Diagnostics wirelessly connects your engine to Cummins for immediate diagnosis of engine fault alerts.

“Offering even more of our customers access to Connected Diagnostics through Zonar’s V3 device, we’re able to deliver the information our customers need to avoid unexpected downtime and maintenance costs, as well as improve efficiencies across their operations,” said Sherry Aaholm, vice-president and chief information officer at Cummins.

“We believe that by offering the advantages of Connected Diagnostics through Zonar telematics, Cummins engine customers will be empowered with actionable data to proactively manage their engines and increase the uptime of their vehicles,” added Larry Jordan, chief product officer at Zonar. “We see a large opportunity to help more fleets maintain a high level of fleet performance and safety while on the road through our Cummins relationship.”

Connected Diagnostics is available today on vehicles operating with Zonar’s V3 solution. For existing Zonar customers, Connected Diagnostics can be enabled with an easy over- the-air update. Contact Zonar at (877) 843-3847 or Cummins Care at 1-800- CUMMINS(TM) (1-800-286-6467) in North America.