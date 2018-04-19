Deflecktor introduces wheel covers to Canadian market

ST. PAUL, Minn. — For the first time in Canada, Deflecktor has rolled out its aerodynamic line of wheel covers.

The rollout was officially announced at Truck World on April 19.

The wheel covers, made of durable polymer feature an aerodynamic shape, and has a fastening system that is hidden behind the smooth cover face.

According to Jonathan Fleck, the founder and CEO of Deflecktor, no other wheel cover matches the smooth convex face of the wheel covers as they rotate 500 RPM.

Most recently, Schneider National has committed to equipping its fleet of Freightliner Cascadia P4 tractors with the new wheel covers.

The wheel covers come in many finish choices included mirror chrome, painted silver, clear polycarbonate and black. All materials are sourced in the U.S.