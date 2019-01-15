Diesel Winter Rescue to the rescue

Hot Shot’s Secret oil and fuel additives now include Diesel Winter Rescue.

The formula re-liquefies gelled fuel and de-ices frozen fuel filters to help get trucks back on the move.

Unlike the company’s Diesel Winter Anti-Gel, which is a preventative maintenance product, Diesel Winter Rescue includes a military grade de-icer to disperse moisture through the fuel system’s tanks, lines, pumps and filters.

The additive also includes a lubricity agent to address the lower levels of lubricity in Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel, the company says.