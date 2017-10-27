DJ Products unveils new shunt truck alternative

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – DJ Products began shipping its newest product, the TrailerCaddy Terminal Tractor this week.

The new product provides a new way to move 48’ and 53’ OTR trailers in and out of shipping docks. Because the operator is not required to have a commercial driver’s license, any employee is able to move trailers into and out of loading docks, dramatically improving the efficiency of trailer loading operations. At one-quarter the cost of a new shunt truck, the TrailerCaddy is an affordable alternative.

“We are excited to announce the availability of this revolutionary product to the industry” said Jeff Berg, president of the 20-year-old family-owned company. “Customer feedback during the development process tells us that the TrailerCaddy provides significant cost and efficiency advantages compared to conventional trailer moving methods using semi-tractors or shunt trucks. Because any employee can be trained to move trailers, this yard dog is always available which means that trailers can get moved ‘just in time’ ensuring dock operations won’t grind to a halt waiting for a driver with a CDL to become available…Combine that efficiency boost with a price point that is a fraction the cost of new shunt truck, and the TrailerCaddy Terminal Tractor is a game-changer.”

The product was developed in collaboration with customers at transportation, shipping, and logistics companies who are constantly challenged to improve the efficiency of their trailer loading and unloading operations.

More information about DJ Products and the TrailerCaddy Terminal Tractor can be found on the company’s website at www.djproducts.com or by calling the company at 1-800-686-2651.