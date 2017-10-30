Double Coin adds three sizes to RR706 tire line

TORONTO, Ont. – Huayi Tire Canada announced this week that Double Coin has added three new tire sizes to the RR706 radial mixed-service truck tire product line.

Double Coin’s RR706 is an all-position, mixed service truck tire designed for the construction and the waste and refuse industry. Engineered with a rugged tread design for maximum traction both on and off road, the RR706 is designed for use in heavy applications and high-scrub environments.

“Double Coin introduced the ultra-premium RR706 to the Canadian market two years ago, and it is a proven performer,” said John Hagg, vice-president of sales and operations. “We needed these added sizes to meet the demanding requirements of our customers. Double Coin has added chip/cut resistant tread compounds to increase service life, and this is especially of value off-road. The RR706 is now available in three more popular sizes – 11R22.5/16, 11R24.5/16 and 12R24.5/16. And we understand that a 12R22.5/18 and a 315/80R22.5 size with a 10,000 lb. single tire load capacity are coming soon.”

The RR706 all-position tire comes backed by Double Coin’s seven-year warranty, and its casings are also warrantied for three retreads.