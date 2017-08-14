Eaton-Cummins JV offers new SmartAdvantage offering

GALESBURG, Mich. – Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies has added a new downsped overdrive model to its SmartAdvantage powertrain lineup.

The 1,550/1,850 lb.-ft. torque rating is compatible with rear axle ratings down to 2.47, enabling cruise speeds as low as 1,075 rpm, the company announced. That’s lower than some direct drive transmissions. It’s an ideal option for fleets wanting to optimize fuel economy in linehaul applications.

“This new SmartAdvantage model is capable of the lowest cruise rpms in the trucking industry for best in class downspeeding,” said Alex Stucky, product strategy manager, heavy-duty linehaul transmissions, Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies. “It’s our most downsped SmartAdvantage Powertrain, and it has been validated in field tests across a wide range of duty cycles. When paired with the 1,850 rating, fleets can maximize fuel economy without sacrificing performance.”

The new FAOM-18910S-EC3 option will be available in October.