Eaton upgrades IntelliConnect diagnostics system

Eaton has unveiled a series of upgrades to its IntelliConnect remote diagnostics system, building on the tool that monitors fault codes in near real time, prioritizes critical events, and provides action plans.

Upgrades include a new fleet transmission health report, and a report that compiles lists of all vehicles with transmission service recommendations.

Users will also be able to add and update fleet information by uploading a vehicle information file, and simultaneously update and add information on multiple vehicles to the database. Service activity reports can be filtered by active or inactive fault codes, too.

A fleet page, meanwhile, allows users to monitor all vehicles or individual units selected for a “watch list” based on truck, engine, and transmission make and model. And a seven-day severity feature will use an icon to show the most severe fault codes that have occurred within the past seven days.

IntelliConnect and ServiceRanger offer access a new product information library, too, providing access to online troubleshooting and product service manuals. Links to specific fault code troubleshooting pages eliminate the need to search through large PDFs.

“These improvements make it easier for fleet administrators to more quickly identify vehicles with potential service needs and determine next steps,” said Kevin Snow, manager – service engineering solutions, vehicle group.