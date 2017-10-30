EcoFins vows to donate portion of sales to veteran charities

MONTREAL, Que. — In support of Remembrance Day in Canada and Veterans Day in the U.S, the manufacturers of EcoFins announced that 10% of all retail sales of

EcoFins Vortex Generators (VGs) is being donated to Veteran’s Associations in both countries.

EcoFins VGs use smart design technology from aerospace to lower fuel consumption on trucks and buses. By passively capturing the speeding airflow alongside trucks and buses EcoFins’ unique shape energizes the air into tight spirals or vortices that stabilizes turbulent airflow while reducing aerodynamic drag. Result is up to 6% or more in fuel savings for trucks and buses plus the benefit of improved safety and handling.