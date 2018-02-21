Fairbanks introduces scale instrument

Fairbanks Scale’s new FB4000 desktop scale instrument is now available in a NEMA 12 desktop enclosure or NEMA4X stainless steel washdown enclosure.

Each unit features a highway system application, enhanced inbound/outbound application, and kernel application, any of which can be configured during the initial setup.

A single board computer is at the heart of it all, running a Windows operating system that improves flexibility when adding accessories and peripheral devices. And it features a wide variety of output and interface ports, including ethernet, RS-232, USB 2.0, and HDMI.

There’s a 10.4-inch graphics display and integrated touch screen that can be used to operate up to eight scales, managed in groups of four.

An optional wireless ethernet accessory will plug and play to an existing wireless ethernet network, and will directly interface up to two IP cameras – capturing, storing, and printing on-screen images.

Individual load cell information can be processed at higher speeds than those offered by typical truck scale applications, the company adds.