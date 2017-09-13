Fairbanks Scales announces product enhancements

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fairbanks Scales announced enhancements to its FB6000 weighing system.

The new instrument features a new web interface that reduces calibration and custom ticket formatting time over previous generations and competing technology. Other enhancements include an expanded loop ID field, ability to update expansion cards using a USB drive or integrated web utility, a new, easily configurable power supply, and many features that improve functionality and ease of use.

The new Loop ID field has expanded from 3 up to 15 alphanumeric characters, allowing the use of more user-friendly IDs. Furthermore, the FB6000 now allows for expansion card updates from the instrument’s front panel keyboard or by using the integrated web utility. The new feature allows for quick updates as needed.