FlowBelow a factory fit for Volvo, added by Alliance

FlowBelow Aero’s Tractor AeroKit aerodynamic system is now a factory option on Volvo trucks – delivering estimated fuel savings of up to 2.23% based on SAE J1321 fuel economy tests using EPA SmartWay guidelines.

Volvo offers factory-installed FlowBelow wheel covers and drive wheel fairings, and the Tractor AeroKit can be specified with Volvo’s Xceed fuel efficiency package. The system is available for VNL and VNR models in 4×2, 6×2 and 6×4 axle configurations.

Aftermarket versions of FlowBelow products have been available for select Volvo trucks since 2017.

“We worked directly with Volvo Trucks engineers to create the most effective and durable solution specific to their VNL and VNR models. We were able to reduce complexity while maintaining strength and durability,” said Kyle Walker, FlowBelow’s vice-president – engineering.

The company’s products will also be added to Daimler Trucks North America’s Alliance Parts catalogue as of April. That will include first-fit drive wheel fairings and wheel covers for Freightliner and Western Star models.

In the process, Alliance Parts customers will be able to have products drop-shipped to locations within 24 hours.